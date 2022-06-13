View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 5.04 million View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at -$0.21 or -8.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $510.13M. VIEW’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.85% off its 52-week high of $9.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 84.26% up since then. When we look at View Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Analysts gave the View Inc. (VIEW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIEW as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. View Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

Instantly VIEW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 63.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.74 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.90%, with the 5-day performance at 63.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is 355.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.78 days.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the View Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.95% over the past 6 months, a 35.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that View Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $18 million.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.13% of View Inc. shares while 79.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.78%. There are 79.77% institutions holding the View Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 30.49% of the shares, roughly 66.19 million VIEW shares worth $258.82 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 30.49% or 66.19 million shares worth $258.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.74 million shares estimated at $12.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 3.12 million shares worth around $8.21 million.