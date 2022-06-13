Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Stock Could Make A -319.21% Loss

In the last trading session, 4.66 million Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.57. With the company’s per share price at $13.12 changed hands at -$0.59 or -4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. VERU’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.38% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.34, which suggests the last value was 66.92% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.15 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.41 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 122.75%, with the 5-day performance at -9.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 60.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERU’s forecast low is $24.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -319.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veru Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.04% over the past 6 months, a -744.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc. will fall -466.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 260.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.67 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $36.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.66 million and $15.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 135.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Veru Inc. earnings to increase by 131.00%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.49% of Veru Inc. shares while 39.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.49%. There are 39.04% institutions holding the Veru Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million VERU shares worth $26.22 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 4.45 million shares worth $26.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $10.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $7.64 million.