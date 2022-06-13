VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.06B. VEON’s current price is a discount, trading about -385.71% off its 52-week high of $2.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was 51.02% up since then. When we look at VEON Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 15.60 million.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Instantly VEON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.27%, with the 5-day performance at -0.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is 5.63% up.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VEON Ltd. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.10%. The 2022 estimates are for VEON Ltd. earnings to increase by 221.90%.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.40% of VEON Ltd. shares while 21.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.18%. There are 21.88% institutions holding the VEON Ltd. stock share, with Exor Capital LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 106.43 million VEON shares worth $72.67 million.

Exor Capital LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 106.43 million shares worth $72.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik International Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF. With 7.79 million shares estimated at $11.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Russia ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 7.18 million shares worth around $12.27 million.