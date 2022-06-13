Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (NASDAQ: URBN) Stock Could Appreciate By -71.32%

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.43 changed hands at -$0.81 or -3.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.05B. URBN’s current price is a discount, trading about -106.07% off its 52-week high of $42.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.81, which suggests the last value was 12.82% up since then. When we look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended URBN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Instantly URBN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.57 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.66%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is -1.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, URBN’s forecast low is $17.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Urban Outfitters Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.38% over the past 6 months, a -22.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Urban Outfitters Inc. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $1.21 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.50% per year.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders