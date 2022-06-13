TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Shares Inclined By 31.14% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.25M. TRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -66.67% off its 52-week high of $0.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 27.78% up since then. When we look at TRX Gold Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Instantly TRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3760 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) is 31.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TRX Gold Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.55% over the past 6 months, a 150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TRX Gold Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2022 will be $3.91 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TRX Gold Corporation earnings to increase by 75.00%.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 13 and July 18.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of TRX Gold Corporation shares while 1.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.05%. There are 1.02% institutions holding the TRX Gold Corporation stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million TRX shares worth $0.19 million.

Guild Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.42 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.