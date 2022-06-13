Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.72 million Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.18 or -8.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.51M. TNXP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2204.66% off its 52-week high of $44.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 1.04% up since then. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4900 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.14%, with the 5-day performance at -21.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) is -47.42% down.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.94% over the past 6 months, a 24.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will rise 28.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 53.60%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares while 21.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.70%. There are 21.69% institutions holding the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.44% of the shares, roughly 34.39 million TNXP shares worth $7.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 30.63 million shares worth $10.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 12.56 million shares estimated at $4.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.82% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million shares worth around $2.36 million.