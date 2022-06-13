Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 23.68 million Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.01 or 3.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.61M. TANH’s last price was a discount, traded about -4806.25% off its 52-week high of $15.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4934 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 3.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.03%, with the 5-day performance at 19.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 28.22% up.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Tantech Holdings Ltd earnings to decrease by -5.00%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.25% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares while 5.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.14%. There are 5.76% institutions holding the Tantech Holdings Ltd stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.42% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million TANH shares worth $2.84 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 11381.0 shares worth $5420.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.