Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Benson Hill Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at -$0.22 or -7.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $638.20M. BHIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -250.17% off its 52-week high of $10.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.45, which suggests the last value was 15.22% up since then. When we look at Benson Hill Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 938.09K.

Analysts gave the Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHIL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Benson Hill Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.70 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.36%, with the 5-day performance at -12.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is 10.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHIL’s forecast low is $4.75 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -211.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Benson Hill Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.89% over the past 6 months, a 20.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 120.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.52 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Benson Hill Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $87.02 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Benson Hill Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.50%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.60% of Benson Hill Inc. shares while 12.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.28%. There are 12.20% institutions holding the Benson Hill Inc. stock share, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.15% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million BHIL shares worth $32.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 3.2 million shares worth $23.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $13.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $9.23 million.