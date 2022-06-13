Stock Performance And Forecast For Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

In the latest trading session, 28.68 million Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.59 changing hands around $6.97 or 105.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $440.83M. DAWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -111.18% off its 52-week high of $28.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.44, which suggests the last value was 59.97% up since then. When we look at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 286.53K.

Analysts gave the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAWN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Instantly DAWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.45 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 105.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.71%, with the 5-day performance at -5.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is -6.10% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DAWN’s forecast low is $31.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -128.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.48% over the past 6 months, a 55.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.40% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -587.70%.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.40% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 68.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.74%. There are 68.42% institutions holding the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Canaan Partners XI LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.60% of the shares, roughly 9.66 million DAWN shares worth $95.86 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 4.97 million shares worth $83.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $17.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $19.29 million.