Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.46 million Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.90 changed hands at -$1.38 or -6.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.42B. SAVE’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.47% off its 52-week high of $35.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.92, which suggests the last value was 23.83% up since then. When we look at Spirit Airlines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.16 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -6.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at 7.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is 30.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spirit Airlines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.83% over the past 6 months, a 61.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spirit Airlines Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.34 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Spirit Airlines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.33 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Spirit Airlines Inc. earnings to increase by 21.40%.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and August 01.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Spirit Airlines Inc. shares while 70.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.19%. There are 70.89% institutions holding the Spirit Airlines Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 9.94 million SAVE shares worth $217.29 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 7.09 million shares worth $155.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.37 million shares estimated at $95.64 million under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $70.44 million.