Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.84 changed hands at $0.32 or 9.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $122.30M. SJ’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.01% off its 52-week high of $8.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.75, which suggests the last value was 54.43% up since then. When we look at Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 741.76K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 70.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.86 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.39%, with the 5-day performance at 70.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is 52.38% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Scienjoy Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -16.00%.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.00% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares while 0.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.53%. There are 0.64% institutions holding the Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 34721.0 SJ shares worth $0.2 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 33978.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 17909.0 shares estimated at $78441.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.