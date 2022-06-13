San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.82 changed hands at -$1.63 or -12.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $632.02M. SJT’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.37% off its 52-week high of $14.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 68.27% up since then. When we look at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 944.41K.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.70 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -12.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 32.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust earnings to increase by 384.90%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04. The 6.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.91. It is important to note, however, that the 6.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares while 13.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.27%. There are 13.53% institutions holding the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock share, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.32% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million SJT shares worth $12.27 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.66 million shares worth $4.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. With 35102.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 6013.0 shares worth around $41910.0.