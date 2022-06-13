Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK).

In the latest trading session, 1.71 million Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.42 changed hands at -$1.54 or -5.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.77B. SBLK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.71% off its 52-week high of $33.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.56, which suggests the last value was 34.85% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SBLK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 32.05 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -5.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.92%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is -9.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBLK’s forecast low is $22.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.98% over the past 6 months, a 9.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will rise 297.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.97 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $304.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $200.47 million and $304.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings to decrease by -0.70%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 24.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.60. It is important to note, however, that the 24.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.12% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares while 52.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.19%. There are 52.88% institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.41% of the shares, roughly 25.99 million SBLK shares worth $589.27 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 6.17 million shares worth $139.92 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $39.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $6.51 million.