RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.62 million RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $3.41 changed hands at -$3.74 or -52.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.70M. REDU’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.2% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 39.0% up since then. When we look at RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.45K.

Analysts gave the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended REDU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Instantly REDU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -58.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.20 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -52.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.83%, with the 5-day performance at -58.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is -35.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REDU’s forecast low is $2.90 with $2.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 14.96% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.96% for it to hit the projected low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $68.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.25 million and $55.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.10%.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares while 0.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.96%. There are 0.96% institutions holding the RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.56% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million REDU shares worth $0.16 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 0.11 million shares worth $53560.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 9767.0 shares estimated at $7520.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.