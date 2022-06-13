RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.19 million RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.07 or -8.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.70M. RIBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.84% off its 52-week high of $1.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 64.94% up since then. When we look at RiceBran Technologies’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

Instantly RIBT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8995 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.63%, with the 5-day performance at 5.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is 43.15% up.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RiceBran Technologies will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.31 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RiceBran Technologies’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for RiceBran Technologies earnings to increase by 34.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of RiceBran Technologies shares while 18.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.23%. There are 18.74% institutions holding the RiceBran Technologies stock share, with CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.55% of the shares, roughly 10.65 million RIBT shares worth $3.72 million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 1.41 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.41 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.24 million.