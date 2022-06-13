ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $4.65 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.76 changing hands around $0.04 or 5.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.00M. RSLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1794.74% off its 52-week high of $14.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 14.47% up since then. When we look at ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.12K.

Analysts gave the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RSLS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

Instantly RSLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 5.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.04%, with the 5-day performance at -17.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) is 7.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RSLS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.65 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -511.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -294.74% for it to hit the projected low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. will rise 41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.53 million and $3.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 42.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.80%. The 2022 estimates are for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.60%.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.32% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares while 18.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.99%. There are 18.40% institutions holding the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million RSLS shares worth $0.59 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.21 million.