Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ: RENO) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.42 million Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at $0.04 or 15.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.71M. RENO’s last price was a discount, traded about -585.19% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 37.04% up since then. When we look at Renovare Environmental Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 387.83K.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) trade information

Instantly RENO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 15.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.46%, with the 5-day performance at 22.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) is 42.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.3 days.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -36.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Renovare Environmental Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.04 million and $2.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Renovare Environmental Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.40%.

RENO Dividends

Renovare Environmental Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.79% of Renovare Environmental Inc. shares while 5.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.69%. There are 5.97% institutions holding the Renovare Environmental Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million RENO shares worth $0.62 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.91% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.18 million.