Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.67. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $7.40 changed hands at -$0.71 or -8.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.48B. PLYAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -32.57% off its 52-week high of $9.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.13, which suggests the last value was 17.16% up since then. When we look at Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLYA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Instantly PLYA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.34 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.75% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.63%, with the 5-day performance at -11.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is -5.04% down.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 3.31% over the past 6 months, a 166.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. will rise 166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $202.84 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $189.44 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. earnings to increase by 72.30%.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.71% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares while 78.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.76%. There are 78.30% institutions holding the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock share, with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 15.14 million PLYA shares worth $120.84 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.95% or 11.53 million shares worth $91.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $15.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $13.95 million.