Performance Report And Forecasts For Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT)

In the last trading session, 1.44 million Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.46 changed hands at -$0.06 or -12.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.91M. QTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -876.09% off its 52-week high of $4.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 41.3% up since then. When we look at Quotient Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 621.80K.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5898 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -12.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.24%, with the 5-day performance at 36.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 13.66% up.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quotient Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.50% over the past 6 months, a -5.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quotient Limited will rise 20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Quotient Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $9.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.64 million and $9.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Quotient Limited earnings to increase by 17.50%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of Quotient Limited shares while 86.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.06%. There are 86.96% institutions holding the Quotient Limited stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.79% of the shares, roughly 16.2 million QTNT shares worth $41.96 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 9.25 million shares worth $23.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $4.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $5.32 million.