Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 2.5 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $171.95 changed hands at -$10.99 or -6.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.64B. NFLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -307.67% off its 52-week high of $700.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $162.71, which suggests the last value was 5.37% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.40 million.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 207.38 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 9.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.06% over the past 6 months, a -2.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.06 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Netflix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.34 billion and $7.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 90.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to increase by 81.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.42% per year.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 22.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.49% of Netflix Inc. shares while 80.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.77%. There are 80.55% institutions holding the Netflix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.71% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million NFLX shares worth $12.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 27.95 million shares worth $10.47 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.48 million shares estimated at $7.29 billion under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 12.81 million shares worth around $4.8 billion.