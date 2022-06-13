Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Shares Declined By -20.85% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.34 million Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.11 changed hands at -$0.01 or -13.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.99M. NEPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1227.27% off its 52-week high of $1.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was -9.09% down since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1550 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -13.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.51%, with the 5-day performance at -28.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -20.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.42% over the past 6 months, a 54.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $16.02 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -69.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -103.70%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 10.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.64%. There are 10.89% institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 10.06 million NEPT shares worth $4.12 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.29% or 2.53 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $0.37 million.