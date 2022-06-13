Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $5.40 changed hands at -$0.55 or -9.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $792.90M. NVTSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -310.93% off its 52-week high of $22.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.34, which suggests the last value was 1.11% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.01 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -9.24% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.02%, with the 5-day performance at -26.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is 6.82% up.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -64.96% over the past 6 months, a 50.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.51 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $9.49 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -701.60%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.83% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 30.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.88%. There are 30.09% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million NVTS shares worth $163.58 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.12% or 2.61 million shares worth $44.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Baron Discovery Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $29.77 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $13.23 million.