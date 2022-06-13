LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 1.73 million LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.90 changed hands at -$0.95 or -13.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.68B. LFST’s current price is a discount, trading about -405.25% off its 52-week high of $29.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.43, which suggests the last value was 7.97% up since then. When we look at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.30K.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.64 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -13.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.05%, with the 5-day performance at -8.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) is 17.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.92 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LifeStance Health Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.79% over the past 6 months, a 54.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LifeStance Health Group Inc. will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $212.23 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $225.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $155.55 million and $171.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for LifeStance Health Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.00%.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.76% of LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares while 83.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.72%. There are 83.16% institutions holding the LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 46.83% of the shares, roughly 175.28 million LFST shares worth $2.54 billion.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 46.83% or 175.28 million shares worth $1.77 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 13.96 million shares estimated at $141.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $40.64 million.