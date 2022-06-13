Let’s Jump Into The MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.24 million MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at -$0.06 or -9.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $83.90M. MEIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -522.81% off its 52-week high of $3.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at MEI Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.96 million.

Analysts gave the MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MEIP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MEI Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -9.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.69%, with the 5-day performance at 7.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is 11.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MEIP’s forecast low is $0.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2531.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.28% for it to hit the projected low.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MEI Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.20% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MEI Pharma Inc. will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -240.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.44 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that MEI Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for MEI Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 27.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.10% per year.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares while 49.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.66%. There are 49.41% institutions holding the MEI Pharma Inc. stock share, with BioImpact Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.29% of the shares, roughly 12.35 million MEIP shares worth $32.98 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 11.22 million shares worth $29.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $9.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $4.7 million.