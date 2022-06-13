Is Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $59.18 changed hands at -$5.79 or -8.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.46B. ZEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -159.26% off its 52-week high of $153.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.87, which suggests the last value was -7.92% down since then. When we look at Zendesk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 88.02 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -8.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.70%, with the 5-day performance at -27.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is -34.29% down.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zendesk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.86% over the past 6 months, a 12.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.46 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Zendesk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $436.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Zendesk Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.01% per year.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.02% of Zendesk Inc. shares while 101.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.41%. There are 101.37% institutions holding the Zendesk Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 14.67 million ZEN shares worth $1.53 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.97% or 14.67 million shares worth $1.53 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $382.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $382.85 million.