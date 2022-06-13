Is Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 2.51 million Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.33 changed hands at -$1.72 or -10.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. VTNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.31% off its 52-week high of $18.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 76.97% up since then. When we look at Vertex Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.82 million.

Analysts gave the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VTNR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertex Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.10 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -10.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 254.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 50.42% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VTNR’s forecast low is $20.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertex Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 260.67% over the past 6 months, a 2,657.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertex Energy Inc. will rise 205.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,071.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $838.48 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vertex Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $825.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.19 million and $28.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,186.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,747.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vertex Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.32% of Vertex Energy Inc. shares while 36.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.56%. There are 36.02% institutions holding the Vertex Energy Inc. stock share, with Aventail Capital Group, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.88% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million VTNR shares worth $11.35 million.

Aventail Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.88% or 2.5 million shares worth $11.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $6.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.91% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $2.67 million.