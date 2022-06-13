Is Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.29 or -17.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.30M. QTT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1410.64% off its 52-week high of $21.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 54.61% up since then. When we look at Qutoutiao Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 583.64K.

Analysts gave the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QTT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qutoutiao Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

Instantly QTT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 66.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3399 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -17.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.28%, with the 5-day performance at 66.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 95.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QTT’s forecast low is $101.91 with $101.91 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7127.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7127.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Qutoutiao Inc. earnings to increase by 88.70%.

QTT Dividends

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.09% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares while 3.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.74%. There are 3.51% institutions holding the Qutoutiao Inc. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million QTT shares worth $1.13 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 30550.0 shares estimated at $84929.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 12501.0 shares worth around $28877.0.