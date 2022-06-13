Is JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$0.51 or -13.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.69M. JAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -276.69% off its 52-week high of $12.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 42.02% up since then. When we look at JanOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.36 million.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 32.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.00 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -13.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.29%, with the 5-day performance at 32.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is 47.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6860.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.11%. The 2022 estimates are for JanOne Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.40%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.86% of JanOne Inc. shares while 4.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.90%. There are 4.03% institutions holding the JanOne Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.42% of the shares, roughly 40196.0 JAN shares worth $0.16 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 15918.0 shares worth $65104.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 39400.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 13288.0 shares worth around $33153.0.