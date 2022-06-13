Is Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX: GSV) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.43 changing hands around $0.03 or 6.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $179.40M. GSV’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.86% off its 52-week high of $0.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 27.91% up since then. When we look at Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.57K.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) trade information

Instantly GSV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4417 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 6.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is 16.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Standard Ventures Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.26% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Gold Standard Ventures Corp earnings to increase by 14.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

GSV Dividends

Gold Standard Ventures Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.70% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares while 45.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.18%. There are 45.36% institutions holding the Gold Standard Ventures Corp stock share, with Sun Valley Gold LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.54% of the shares, roughly 48.58 million GSV shares worth $21.37 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.97% or 25.0 million shares worth $11.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 25.0 million shares estimated at $11.0 million under it, the former controlled 6.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.36% of the shares, roughly 12.04 million shares worth around $5.3 million.