Is GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.42 changed hands at -$0.11 or -7.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.60M. GOVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.17% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 61.27% up since then. When we look at GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.34 million.

Analysts gave the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GOVX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.77%, with the 5-day performance at -27.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 123.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOVX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -322.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -322.54% for it to hit the projected low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GeoVax Labs Inc. will rise 72.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $80k and $30k respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for GeoVax Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.40%.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.76% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares while 15.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.09%. There are 15.65% institutions holding the GeoVax Labs Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.74% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million GOVX shares worth $0.94 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 52824.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.6 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 91551.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.