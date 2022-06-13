Is ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around $0.23 or 25.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $55.20M. ABVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -934.51% off its 52-week high of $11.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 22.12% up since then. When we look at ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 68740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.07K.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -56.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9996 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 25.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.45%, with the 5-day performance at -56.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) is -63.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77390.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABVC’s forecast low is $9.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -740.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -740.71% for it to hit the projected low.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ABVC BioPharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.81% over the past 6 months, a -60.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 150.00% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.30%. The 2022 estimates are for ABVC BioPharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.20%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.08% of ABVC BioPharma Inc. shares while 1.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.82%. There are 1.52% institutions holding the ABVC BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.40% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ABVC shares worth $1.26 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 49915.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 49915.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.