IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 5.16 million IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.91 changed hands at -$0.41 or -7.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.05B. IONQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -631.16% off its 52-week high of $35.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.16, which suggests the last value was 15.27% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

Analysts gave the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IonQ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.03 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.60%, with the 5-day performance at -11.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 13.13% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONQ’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -205.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.3% for it to hit the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 396.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that IonQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $2.32 million.

The 2022 estimates are for IonQ Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.88% of IonQ Inc. shares while 36.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.35%. There are 36.85% institutions holding the IonQ Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 29.23 million IONQ shares worth $488.14 million.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.11% or 6.14 million shares worth $102.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $25.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $13.7 million.