Investors Could Make -101.68% On EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Stock

In the latest trading session, 2.23 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.13 changed hands at -$3.83 or -7.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.76B. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.23% off its 52-week high of $50.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.71, which suggests the last value was 64.4% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.25 million.

Analysts gave the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EQT as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 50.30 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -7.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 119.90%, with the 5-day performance at -0.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 26.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQT’s forecast low is $45.00 with $89.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.97% for it to hit the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 131.58% over the past 6 months, a 208.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 642.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 375.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.39 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2022 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 3.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.71% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 1.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of EQT Corporation shares while 100.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.92%. There are 100.44% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.29% of the shares, roughly 63.88 million EQT shares worth $2.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 34.65 million shares worth $755.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.74 million shares estimated at $234.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million shares worth around $207.58 million.