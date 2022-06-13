Investor Confidence Declines As Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Shares Lose -$0.23

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.23 or -19.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.01M. TRKA’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.04% off its 52-week high of $3.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was 64.89% up since then. When we look at Troika Media Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRKA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Troika Media Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Instantly TRKA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -19.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.96%, with the 5-day performance at -2.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) is 156.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRKA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -378.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -378.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Troika Media Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.70%.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.10% of Troika Media Group Inc. shares while 6.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.84%. There are 6.07% institutions holding the Troika Media Group Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.36% of the shares, roughly 1.51 million TRKA shares worth $1.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.35% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.78 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.6 million shares estimated at $0.69 million under it, the former controlled 0.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.18 million.