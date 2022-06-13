Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 134.03 million Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.06 or 7.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.10M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1002.27% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 56.82% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 43.68 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 7.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.79%, with the 5-day performance at 57.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 28.29% up.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Imperial Petroleum Inc. earnings to decrease by -823.20%.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.48% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares while 3.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.69%. There are 3.63% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock share, with Glendon Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million IMPP shares worth $1.71 million.

MSD Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 28708.0 shares estimated at $61435.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4896.0 shares worth around $11603.0.