ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 2.66 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $3.39 changed hands at -$0.48 or -12.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.54B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -364.6% off its 52-week high of $15.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 23.3% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.60 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -12.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.24%, with the 5-day performance at -7.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 26.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IBRX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.99% for it to hit the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -89.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $339k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -94.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 79.64% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 8.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.86%. There are 8.93% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.79% of the shares, roughly 7.14 million IBRX shares worth $43.4 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.56% or 6.22 million shares worth $37.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.35 million shares estimated at $31.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.56% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $13.57 million.