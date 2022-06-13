How Will Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 3.74 million Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.75 changed hands at -$0.8 or -14.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $699.11M. DAO’s last price was a discount, traded about -484.84% off its 52-week high of $27.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 9.26% up since then. When we look at Youdao Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.06K.

Analysts gave the Youdao Inc. (DAO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DAO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Youdao Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

Instantly DAO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.25 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -14.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is 5.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAO’s forecast low is $32.03 with $98.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1982.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -574.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Youdao Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.22% over the past 6 months, a 47.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Youdao Inc. will rise 55.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $178.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Youdao Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $183.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $193.49 million and $201.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Youdao Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.00%.

DAO Dividends

Youdao Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27.

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.93% of Youdao Inc. shares while 71.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.25%. There are 71.90% institutions holding the Youdao Inc. stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 39.11% of the shares, roughly 14.74 million DAO shares worth $183.92 million.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 2.78 million shares worth $19.77 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $21.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $6.29 million.