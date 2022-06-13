Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 33.73 million Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.67 or 87.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.60M. HILS’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.44% off its 52-week high of $4.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the last value was 54.86% up since then. When we look at Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 290.61K.

Analysts gave the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HILS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) trade information

Instantly HILS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 87.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.87%, with the 5-day performance at -2.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS) is -18.65% down.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.50%.

HILS Dividends

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.22% of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. shares while 6.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.50%. There are 6.99% institutions holding the Hillstream BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 23400.0 HILS shares worth $37440.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 9622.0 shares worth $15395.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.