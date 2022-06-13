GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.89 changed hands at -$0.91 or -13.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $361.49M. GLOP’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.75% off its 52-week high of $7.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.05, which suggests the last value was 48.22% up since then. When we look at GasLog Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 536.17K.

Analysts gave the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GLOP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GasLog Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

Instantly GLOP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.23 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -13.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.62%, with the 5-day performance at 10.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is 38.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -7.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GLOP’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.11% for it to hit the projected low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GasLog Partners LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.78% over the past 6 months, a 29.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GasLog Partners LP will rise 230.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.66 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GasLog Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $83.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70.35 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.30%. The 2022 estimates are for GasLog Partners LP earnings to decrease by -190.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.10% per year.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 15.10 per year.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.74% of GasLog Partners LP shares while 25.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.28%. There are 25.49% institutions holding the GasLog Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.63% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million GLOP shares worth $10.08 million.

Lonestar Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 1.01 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $4.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $4.29 million.