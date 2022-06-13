Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -92.31% Loss

In the last trading session, 5.11 million Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.80M. XCUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1423.08% off its 52-week high of $1.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at Exicure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.61 million.

Analysts gave the Exicure Inc. (XCUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended XCUR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exicure Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1535 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -3.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.69%, with the 5-day performance at 6.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 15.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XCUR’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -92.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exicure Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.74% over the past 6 months, a 80.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exicure Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Exicure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.64 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 162.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Exicure Inc. earnings to decrease by -155.70%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.95% of Exicure Inc. shares while 30.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.75%. There are 30.76% institutions holding the Exicure Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.39% of the shares, roughly 8.6 million XCUR shares worth $1.74 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.39% or 8.6 million shares worth $1.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $0.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $0.2 million.