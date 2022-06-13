ENSV Stock Forecast 2022: Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Is Weak With A -61.81% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s per share price at $3.09 changed hands at $0.46 or 17.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.10M. ENSV’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.5% off its 52-week high of $8.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 82.2% up since then. When we look at Enservco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Analysts gave the Enservco Corporation (ENSV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enservco Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Instantly ENSV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.40 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 17.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 262.25%, with the 5-day performance at 20.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 29.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENSV’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Enservco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $11.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 million and $5.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 183.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 122.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Enservco Corporation earnings to increase by 60.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.11% of Enservco Corporation shares while 23.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.55%. There are 23.05% institutions holding the Enservco Corporation stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ENSV shares worth $0.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 83089.0 shares worth $70874.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 76526.0 shares worth around $65276.0.