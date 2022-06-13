DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 4.56 million DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.49 or -15.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $275.01M. DBVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.42% off its 52-week high of $6.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 58.33% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 605.90K.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 74.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.43 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -15.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.50%, with the 5-day performance at 74.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is 140.00% up.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DBV Technologies S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.73% over the past 6 months, a 22.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DBV Technologies S.A. will fall -180.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DBV Technologies S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for DBV Technologies S.A. earnings to increase by 39.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.22% per year.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares while 19.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.21%. There are 19.14% institutions holding the DBV Technologies S.A. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.26% of the shares, roughly 14.61 million DBVT shares worth $23.38 million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 2.13 million shares worth $3.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $1.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.86 million.