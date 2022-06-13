Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.08 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.80 changed hands at -$0.7 or -6.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.71B. CPNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -325.93% off its 52-week high of $46.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 16.85% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.85 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.09 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -6.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.86%, with the 5-day performance at -9.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 18.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $15.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -242.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.21% over the past 6 months, a 60.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.34 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Coupang Inc. shares while 79.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.30%. There are 79.60% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 29.05% of the shares, roughly 461.16 million CPNG shares worth $8.15 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.63% or 136.96 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 35.34 million shares estimated at $624.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 33.82 million shares worth around $896.8 million.