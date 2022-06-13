Could BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 13.65 million BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.80M. NILE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1221.43% off its 52-week high of $3.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at BitNile Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.58 million.

Analysts gave the BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NILE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BitNile Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

Instantly NILE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3963 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.16%, with the 5-day performance at -23.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) is 17.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NILE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $6.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2132.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BitNile Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.74 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 68.00%. The 2022 estimates are for BitNile Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 87.40%.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 19.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.59% of BitNile Holdings Inc. shares while 4.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.67%. There are 4.50% institutions holding the BitNile Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.60% of the shares, roughly 4.46 million NILE shares worth $5.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 1.54 million shares worth $1.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $4.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $0.86 million.