Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.82 million Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.57 changed hands at -$0.48 or -6.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.85B. COTY’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.25% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.90, which suggests the last value was 10.2% up since then. When we look at Coty Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.79 million.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.38 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -6.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.86%, with the 5-day performance at -3.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 13.53% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coty Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.40% over the past 6 months, a 35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coty Inc. will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Coty Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Coty Inc. earnings to increase by 85.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.90% per year.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.31% of Coty Inc. shares while 41.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.05%. There are 41.00% institutions holding the Coty Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 46.63 million COTY shares worth $419.22 million.

Melvin Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 42.0 million shares worth $441.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.3 million shares estimated at $78.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 9.27 million shares worth around $97.34 million.