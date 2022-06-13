CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $85.96 changed hands at -$1.76 or -2.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.54B. CF’s current price is a discount, trading about -32.03% off its 52-week high of $113.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.19, which suggests the last value was 49.76% up since then. When we look at CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

Instantly CF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 94.12 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.93%, with the 5-day performance at -8.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is -8.23% down.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CF Industries Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.90% over the past 6 months, a 346.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -48.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CF Industries Holdings Inc. will rise 478.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 580.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.63 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.62 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.00%. The 2022 estimates are for CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 187.90%.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 1.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.90 per year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares while 94.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.53%. There are 94.16% institutions holding the CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.30% of the shares, roughly 25.65 million CF shares worth $1.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 19.0 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. With 6.1 million shares estimated at $431.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 4.71 million shares worth around $333.37 million.