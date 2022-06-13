Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.62 changed hands at -$0.89 or -16.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $784.38M. CELU’s last price was a discount, traded about -190.04% off its 52-week high of $13.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.63, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Celularity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 375.44K.

Analysts gave the Celularity Inc. (CELU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CELU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celularity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -57.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.00 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -16.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.77%, with the 5-day performance at -57.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is -26.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELU’s forecast low is $8.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -246.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -73.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celularity Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.51% over the past 6 months, a 10.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celularity Inc. will fall -333.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.09 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Celularity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $5.11 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Celularity Inc. earnings to decrease by -392.60%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.59% of Celularity Inc. shares while 19.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.84%. There are 19.24% institutions holding the Celularity Inc. stock share, with Starr International Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.38% of the shares, roughly 15.28 million CELU shares worth $133.1 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 7.64 million shares worth $66.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 70511.0 shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 38267.0 shares worth around $0.27 million.