Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.04 or 7.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.50M. ZSAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -6587.5% off its 52-week high of $37.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 10.71% up since then. When we look at Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 498.06K.

Analysts gave the Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZSAN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Instantly ZSAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7200 on Friday, 06/10/22 added 7.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.61%, with the 5-day performance at -28.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is -66.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZSAN’s forecast low is $21.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zosano Pharma Corporation will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 99.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -74.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Zosano Pharma Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $100k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings to increase by 45.70%.

ZSAN Dividends

Zosano Pharma Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares while 7.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.92%. There are 7.91% institutions holding the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.52% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ZSAN shares worth $2.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 0.12 million shares worth $2.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 73395.0 shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 73395.0 shares worth around $1.21 million.