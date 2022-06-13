Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.31 million Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.96 changed hands at -$0.55 or -21.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $172.79M. BOXD’s last price was a discount, traded about -769.9% off its 52-week high of $17.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was -22.96% down since then. When we look at Boxed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 508.15K.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -71.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.8000 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -21.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.69%, with the 5-day performance at -71.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is -77.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.48 days.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.19 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Boxed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $49.49 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Boxed Inc. earnings to decrease by -101.00%.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.91% of Boxed Inc. shares while 37.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.09%. There are 37.55% institutions holding the Boxed Inc. stock share, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.53% of the shares, roughly 5.87 million BOXD shares worth $80.42 million.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 4.02 million shares worth $40.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 4973.0 shares estimated at $45851.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.