Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Lose -24.54%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 2.91 million Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at -$0.4 or -24.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.80M. BJDX’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.13% off its 52-week high of $6.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 34.15% up since then. When we look at Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 978.68K.

Analysts gave the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BJDX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Instantly BJDX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8300 on Friday, 06/10/22 subtracted -24.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.95%, with the 5-day performance at 23.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is 14.96% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BJDX’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -550.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -550.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.10% over the past 6 months, a 21.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. earnings to decrease by -348.60%.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in July.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.67% of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares while 5.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.69%. There are 5.38% institutions holding the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 32170.0 BJDX shares worth $82355.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 23748.0 shares worth $60794.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 32170.0 shares estimated at $82355.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 11108.0 shares worth around $18328.0.